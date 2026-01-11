Bengaluru occult trader held with human skulls, ‘hatha jodi,' altered tiger-like pelt

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru Zonal Unit, has arrested a 39-year-old man from Bhoopsandra in north Bengaluru under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

“Five suspected human skulls, a human bone along with a ‘customised’ animal pelt resembling a tiger skin, 206 pieces of monitor lizard genitals (commonly referred to as ‘hatha jodi’) and 1.1 kg of dead soft corals were seized in an operation on January 9,” said informed sources on condition of anonymity.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody. “The accused reportedly told the DRI officers that he practises occult and had taken the human skulls from a graveyard in a neighbouring state for the same. He is a social media influencer and has around 25,000 online followers,” said sources.

‘Hatha jodi’ and soft corals are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.