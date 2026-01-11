Bengaluru occult trader held with human skulls, ‘hatha jodi,' altered tiger-like pelt

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru Zonal Unit, has arrested a 39-year-old man from Bhoopsandra in north Bengaluru under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
“Five suspected human skulls, a human bone along with a ‘customised’ animal pelt resembling a tiger skin, 206 pieces of monitor lizard genitals (commonly referred to as ‘hatha jodi’) and 1.1 kg of dead soft corals were seized in an operation on January 9,” said informed sources on condition of anonymity.
The accused has been remanded to judicial custody. “The accused reportedly told the DRI officers that he practises occult and had taken the human skulls from a graveyard in a neighbouring state for the same. He is a social media influencer and has around 25,000 online followers,” said sources.
‘Hatha jodi’ and soft corals are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.
According to sources, DRI officers, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted the accused while he was allegedly attempting to trade in protected wildlife articles.
“On enquiry, he said that he was in possession of some more wildlife artefacts at his residence, while admitting that he did not possess any valid licence or authorisation to trade them. The officers recovered a suspected animal skin resembling a tiger skin, an animal paw, a tail-like structure, five human skulls, and a bone fragment. The human skeletal remains were handed over to the local police for appropriate action,” said sources.
Forensic examination confirmed that several seized items, including ‘hatha jodi’ and sea corals, were wildlife derivatives, and that the animal skin appears to be “altered/customised” with parts of other animals.
The same has been sent for further forensic examination. “‘Hatha jodi’ is misused as an aphrodisiac. The accused admitted that he has a clientele in Bengaluru for the same,” added the sources.
Meanwhile, the police have sent the human skulls and bone for forensic examination.