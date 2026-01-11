Five Bihar labourers sustain burns in LPG leak fire in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Five labourers from Bihar sustained burns in a suspected gas leak fire at their house in Peenya police limits on Friday. The fire broke out when one of them lit the stove to make tea unaware of the gas leak from the stove. All the five are undergoing treatment for severe burns.

The injured are identified as Ansuraj Kumar, 18, Mohammed Hussain Khan, 21, Muzaffar Hussain, 19, Arbaz Alam, 26 and Rohit Choudhary, 20.

They had come to the city a week ago and were working as welders. They were employed by a person identified as Dharmapal. They were provided a room on the first floor building in Chokkasandra.

The incident happened on Friday morning between 6.45 am and 7 am. On Thursday night, the victims after returning home had cooked food before going to bed. On Friday morning, when Mohammed Hussain Khan lit the gas stove, the entire room caught fire. Dharmapal who was staying in the same building shifted the five injured to a hospital. The police have recorded the statements of the victims in the hospital.

Among the injured, Kumar had filed a complaint against Dharmapal for providing them with a sub-standard gas stove along with a regulator.