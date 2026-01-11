Pipeline works to affect traffic in Bengaluru's Shanti Nagar

BENGALURU: Traffic on Shanthinagar Double Road, Nanjappa Road, and surrounding areas in the Shanthinagar assembly will be hit for the next 30 to 40 days as Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has taken up replacing the old pipeline network worth around Rs 40 crores in the assembly.

According to Surendra Reddy, senior site engineer from a private agency that has bagged the contract to execute the replacement of old water lines, “120 kms of pipeline network is to be replaced in the assembly. The starting point of the assembly is Jogupalya in Ulsoor ward. The majority of the work near Ulsoor has already been completed. Last week feeder line at Nanjappa Road in the Shanthinagar ward of the Shanthinagar was taken up, and this will be completed in a week’s time. That apart, work on Lakshmi Road, Basappa Road will also be taken up. The checking of contamination and also testing will be done, and it may take 45 days to complete,” said Reddy.

As per BWSSB officials, the work is in full swing as the Bengaluru Central City Corporation is all set to start the whitetopping project on the Double Road stretch.”300mm diameter, 200mm diameter pipes installed will be the feeder main lines, and 100mm diameter pipes are being installed in sub-roads for house connection. Once the work is completed, the issue of contamination will be solved.