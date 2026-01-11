Speeding drunk driver jumps median, crashes car into restaurant wall in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old inebriated man, driving a sedan at high speeds, jumped over a road divider and crashed into the wall of a restaurant after losing control of the vehicle.

While two persons, including the car driver, sustained injuries, seven others standing near the restaurant and a delivery agent passing by escaped unhurt. The incident occurred near 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar in Jeevan Bima Nagar (JB Nagar) traffic police limits on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at 11.34 pm on Thursday. The driver, identified as Derrick Tony, was heading home from 18th Main Road in Indiranagar. He failed to take a left turn and instead went straight, jumped over the road divider and crashed into the restaurant wall.

At the time of the accident, a group of young men and women who had finished dinner were standing outside the restaurant, who narrowly escaped unhurt. A motorist sustained minor injuries. Probe revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and overspeeding.