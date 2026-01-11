Tamil Nadu rowdy-sheeter held for bank officer’s murder in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A Tamil Nadu-based rowdy-sheeter has been arrested in connection with the murder of an assistant bank manager, who was allegedly shot dead by her husband, in Magadi Road police limits on December 23. The accused has been identified as Moulesh from Salem.

He has been arrested as a co-accused in the murder of Bhuvaneshwari (39). Bhuvaneshwari’s husband Balamurugan (40) surrendered before the police after allegedly murdering her.

During interrogation, Balamurugan revealed that he had planned to get his wife murdered by contract killers. He reportedly travelled to Bihar and procured two pistols before approaching Moulesh in Salem and offering him a contract to kill Bhuvaneshwari.

He gave Rs 1.50 lakh as advance and a pistol to Moulesh, the police said. Moulesh came to Bengaluru and kept a close watch on the victim’s movements for several days. However, at the last minute, he allegedly backed out of the plan, stating that he needed more time and money. Later, Balamurugan himself decided to kill his wife. On December 23, he fired around five rounds, killing Bhuvaneshwari on the spot.

A senior police officer said Moulesh, a habitual offender, was arrested by Salem police in another case. After his alleged role in the murder conspiracy came to light, police secured his custody. Probe revealed that marital discord, suspicion, and pending divorce proceedings were the reasons for Bhuvaneshwari’s murder.