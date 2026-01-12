Bengaluru Metro fare to be hiked by 5% from February

BENGALURU: Bengalureans may soon have to dig deeper into their pockets for daily travel, with Namma Metro fares set for an annual increase from February, as per the recommendation of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), which suggested up to five per cent hike in ticket charges every year.

The move comes barely a year after Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) implemented a steep fare revision in February 2025, that raised ticket prices by up to 71%, making Namma Metro the most expensive Metro system in the country. The likely hike will add to the growing financial strain on public transport users.

The proposed year-on-year fare hike has triggered sharp reactions from commuters, many of whom said public transport is slowly slipping out of reach for ordinary citizens.

“Metro travel is meant to be affordable, not a premium service,” said Vinod Kumar, a daily commuter. “After last year’s hike, this feels like adding insult to injury.”

BMRCL had implemented the 2025 fare revision after accepting the FFC’s recommendations that is legally binding under Section 33 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002. The same framework now enables annual fare revisions until a new Fare Fixation Committee is constituted.