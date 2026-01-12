Bengaluru's Kalena Agrahara Lake restored back to life with Finance Minister Sitharaman's efforts

BENGALURU: The Kalena Agrahara Lake off Bannerghatta Road was once an illegal dump yard with continuous inflow of raw sewage and marred by multiple issues. But thanks to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the water body is now brimming with life.

The once majestic lake was dying a slow death, when rejuvenation work began in 2017. Sitharaman, who was elected Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, released Rs 75 lakh from her MPLADS to fund the lake’s revival.

Sharing an update on the lake’s restoration on her social media on Sunday, along with other developmental works taken up through her MPLADS funds in Karnataka, the minister said the Kalena Agrahara Lake’s restoration has delivered significant environmental, social and urban resilience benefits.

The lake, spread across 7.3 acres, has a length of 278 metre (main bund). The MPLADS funds were utilised for the removal of sludge from the lake bed to enhance the impounding capacity, strengthening of the main bund and formation of the ring bund using desilted earth, including revetment and turfing.