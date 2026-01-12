Concerns rise over illegal fuel tankers operating without clearance in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s crowded streets are seeing a serious concern with the unchecked movement of illegal mobile fuel tankers called bowsers operating without the mandatory safety clearances.
An investigation found that over 50 petrol bunk owners in and around the city are running these unauthorised vehicles, raising fears of a major accident in densely populated neighbourhoods.
Former Petroleum Dealers Association president BR Ravindranath said “99.99%” of these bowsers do not comply with safety norms prescribed by the government and oil companies. “The rules are stringent and meant to ensure safety, but these illegal operations ignore them completely. Something drastic has to be done,” he said.
A source said these bowsers are used to refuel tourist buses in crowded areas and pointed out how dangerous it is as in many of these parking areas there are 20-30 buses and thousands of people at any given time.
While oil companies do operate licensed door-to-door fuel delivery services under strict Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) guidelines, officials and industry representatives say a parallel illegal network has emerged. Small trucks are reportedly fitted with fuel tanks and dispensing pumps, allowing bunk owners to deliver diesel directly to customers.
Industry sources estimate that over 50 bunk owners are operating such unauthorised bowsers. By supplying fuel directly to construction sites, industries and apartment complexes running diesel generator sets, dealers are able to secure bulk sales, often at a premium and, in some cases, outside official billing channels. Many of these vehicles allegedly do not possess the mandatory Form XIV licence required for transporting and dispensing Class B explosives such as diesel.
Safety experts warn that these bowsers pose a “catastrophic” risk as they carry between 1,000 and 12,000 litres of highly flammable fuel through residential areas and busy office spaces.
“A minor road accident, a spark, or even static electricity during fuel transfer could trigger a massive fire or explosion,” said a retired fire safety official. “Unlike authorised tankers, these vehicles often lack protective double layered tanks, emergency shut-off valves and proper grounding systems. This concept itself is dangerous.”
Among the key violations flagged are the absence of geo-fencing, which restricts licensed bowsers to designated areas; the use of substandard hoses and pumps prone to leakage; and untrained drivers who are unaware of emergency procedures for spills or flash fires.
Apart from safety concerns, law-abiding petrol dealers say the illegal trade is hurting legitimate businesses. “We spend crores on safety infrastructure and compliance, but illegal tankers are delivering fuel directly to clients without any accountability,” said a petroleum dealer.
Despite repeated complaints to the Department of Food and Civil Supplies and local police, illegal operations are continuing, often clandestinely. Industry bodies and safety experts are now demanding immediate action, including joint inspections by the RTO and PESO, seizure of unauthorised vehicles, and strict penalties for retail outlets found filling illegal bowsers.