Fake cops, officials visit, threaten shop owners, claim Bengaluru bakers' association

BENGALURU: Fraudsters impersonating Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials, assessment officers, Crime Branch personnel, GST officials and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officers have been visiting commercial establishments across the state and threatening shop owners claimed DB Pratap Shetty, president of Karnataka State Bakeries, Condiments, and Small Entrepreneurs Association.

Association members are now planning to approach Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday and request him to act against the alleged widespread harassment of small traders by these impostors.

He said there is also rising harassment by petty rowdies, worsening the situation. Instead of acting against these atrocities, the police are targeting these small businesses and seizing cigarettes, he claimed. The police have seized large quantities of cigarettes from shops and allegedly asked traders to visit police stations to collect their goods after paying fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

The association demanded that the police immediately return the confiscated cigarettes, and warned a statewide bandh if no action is taken against the fake officials. Shetty suggested that the state government should consider a complete ban on the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and tobacco, to prevent selective enforcement or harassment of traders. He said that if no action is taken, a bigger protest will be held and Karnataka bandh will be observed.