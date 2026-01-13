Capturing a city and its culture: BLR Hubba to kick off on Jan 16

Founded with the intention to be Bengaluru’s version of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, serving up a variety of experiences across the arts for locals and visitors alike, BLR Hubba, organised by the Unboxing BLR Foundation, is back for a third edition, bigger than ever before, with over 350 events across 30 venues. “What’s different this year is we have expanded the extent of activities. From seven sub-festivals, we’ve gone to 12, with the new ones being nataka hubba for theatre, nartisu hubba for dance, anubhava hubba for experiential events, makkala hubba for children, and churumuri hubba, which is a mixed bag of offbeat programming that’s edgy and experimental,” explains V Ravichandar, the chief facilitator of Blr Hubba.

This time, Freedom Park has emerged as a new venue for the children’s festival, the newly-introduced makkala hubba featuring activities that get kids to play, craft and explore. “Our public places have changed for children with over-concretisation, so throughout 14 installations for children at the park, we wanted to do something that would be hugely stimulating, entertaining and different for children. We’re also getting government school children to come by and experience it to make it inclusive,” says Ravichandar.

“Eighty per cent of the programming is unique or will be in Bengaluru for the first time,” he says, including American metal guitarist Marty Friedman who will be headlining the music sub-festival ‘Kantha’, with a few familiar, well-known acts like The Manganiyar Seduction sprinkled in. Even among the names familiar to Bengalureans, Ravichandar notes that the acts themselves may be something new, saying, “Kaushiki Chakraborty sings in Bengaluru often and is a very well-known Hindustani singer but you will see a very different side of her, experimenting and innovating with Shantanu Moitra in ‘Pankh’.”