Motorists be careful, traffic violations will now attract FIRs in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru traffic police have begun registering FIRs against vehicle owners who violate rules and disrupt traffic flow.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Anoop Shetty told the TNIE that FIRs are being registered at jurisdictional traffic police stations for violations like jumping traffic signals, driving against one-way traffic and parking on busy roads obstructing smooth traffic movement.

According to police data, between January and November 2025, 6,62,447 signal-jumping offences and 3,02,962 no-entry violations were reported in Bengaluru.

A senior traffic police officer said jumping signals and riding against one-way traffic are among the most-frequent violations in the city. He explained that cases are booked based on the nature of the offence and type of vehicle involved.

“When cars or heavy vehicles are driven on one-way roads, it causes traffic disruption and can lead to accidents. In such cases, offenders are booked under Section 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way) of the BNS,” the officer said.

Under the same section, vehicles, especially autorickshaws and cars parked on roads near bus stops and railway stations, obstructing the smooth flow of vehicular movement are also being booked. The officer added that signal jumping can result in serious accidents. In such instances, police register cases under Section 281 (rash or negligent riding on a public way) of the BNS.

Another officer said the police have been enforcing this action for the past six months. “Earlier, offenders would pay the fine on the spot and repeat the violation. Once an FIR is registered, the vehicle is seized and the offender has to approach the court to pay the fine. It is a prolonged process and acts as a deterrent,” the officer said.

However, he added that FIRs are not being registered in all cases of such violations.