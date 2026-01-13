Nine exotic birds rescued after raid on Bengaluru pub

BENGALURU: Forest officials raided a pub on the Hennur-Bagalur Main Road on January 11 and rescued exotic birds that were being displayed there for commercial purposes. A total of nine birds from five species, including blue and gold macaw, African grey parrot, blue conure, yellow sided conure and pineapple conure, were rescued. Such birds cannot be kept or displayed as per the Central Zoo Authority rules, an official said.

All the birds belong to the Psittacidae family and are protected under Schedule 6 of the Wildlife Protection Amendment Act (WPA), 2022. As they are exotic species, their display under the WPA is prohibited. The rescued birds have been sent to the Bannerghatta Rescue Centre for rehabilitation and observation.

“Based on videos posted on various social media platforms and information obtained, we raided Wild Pour pub on January 11 and seized the live birds. This is the first raid by the department in the last decade, where live birds have been seized,” said Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests N Ravindrakumar.

Investigating officials said the pub management was unable to explain from where they had obtained the birds. Earlier, they said the birds were born in captivity on the premises, but could not explain the parent lineage. Then they said they bought them on rent from a vendor named Roohidh Pasha and kept them on display as an added attraction for visitors, charging certain rates, which proves the commercial nature of the practice, the official said.