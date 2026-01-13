Prime Time: Actor Nitish Bharadwaj on his iconic role as Krishna in Mahabharat

On Sunday mornings, there was a quiet urgency in Indian homes. Children were nudged awake earlier than usual, elders adjusted the antenna and families gravitated towards the television set placed in the living room. People would jump forward to sit closer, as if proximity might deepen the experience. The moment the familiar strains of the Mahabharat (1988-90) title music filled the air, conversations stopped.

When Dr Nitish Bharadwaj, who was previously a veterinarian surgeon, appeared on screen as the crowned and radiant Krishna, there was a stillness in the presence. His calm eyes and unhurried gaze seemed to carry both compassion and detachment. With the same grace, the actor recently performed at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, bringing to stage his play Chakravyuh, which traces the Abhimanyu episode from the epic Mahabharat. The event, held on Sunday, was part of a multi-city outreach programme supporting the construction of the Shri Salasar Balaji temple at Ranka Colony.

Fast forward to now – a former member of the Lok Sabha, the actor who was also in the 2025 web series Kesariya@100 – viewers still speak of his character with reverence, as if he were a presence that once entered their homes and never quite left. For Bharadwaj, however, the role was never about bearing a divine burden. “I’m a Saraswat Brahmin who follows the Adi Shankara Parampara. We were brought up in the Nishkama Karma Yoga philosophy. We are taught to do our karma to the best of our ability and not worry about anything else,” he says. That grounding ensured he was never anxious about audience reaction or success.