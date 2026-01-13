Republic Day flower show to shed light on life, works of Poornachandra Tejaswi

BENGALURU: The Lalbagh authorities are all set for the Republic Day Flower Show themed around writer and thinker Poornachandra Tejaswi, titled ‘Tejaswi Vismaya’ where the government will shed light on his life and literary works featuring 35 lakh flowers, including nine lakh cut flowers for the replica of his Mudigere home ‘Niruttara’, his scooter, portraits, books, theaters and others as part of the celebration.

The Lalbagh Botanical Garden authorities say, for the first time, theatre and debate will be held in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture.

According to M Jagadeesha, Joint Director of Lalbagh Botanical Garden, as part of Tejaswi Vismaya, the Bannerghatta Biological Park will present a 60×60 ft forest like setup and wildlife exhibition highlighting the relationship between forests, wildlife, and human life, reflecting Tejaswi’s lifelong engagement with nature.

“This will be the 219th Flower Show, and the government dedicated the theme to eminent writer and thinker Tejaswi. The 13-day event will begin on January 14 and conclude on January 26, and we expect 12 lakh plus visitors,” said Jagadeesha and added that Rs 3.10 crore has been spent for the show.

There will be a huge 25-foot-high mountain-like structure surrounded by dense forests, a waterfall model, and at its foot will be a floral model of Tejaswi’s house, ‘Niruttara’. In front of it, there will be 4-foot-high statues of Tejaswi-Rajeshwari (wife), Tejaswi’s scooter and floral models of animals, birds and insects such as the character of Carvalho’s novel Kiwi Dog, Tejaswi’s beetle, snail and others. At the foot of the right side of the hill, there will be a floral model of the building of the K P Poornachandra Tejaswi Foundation, etc, he said.