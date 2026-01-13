Republic Day flower show to shed light on life, works of Poornachandra Tejaswi
BENGALURU: The Lalbagh authorities are all set for the Republic Day Flower Show themed around writer and thinker Poornachandra Tejaswi, titled ‘Tejaswi Vismaya’ where the government will shed light on his life and literary works featuring 35 lakh flowers, including nine lakh cut flowers for the replica of his Mudigere home ‘Niruttara’, his scooter, portraits, books, theaters and others as part of the celebration.
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden authorities say, for the first time, theatre and debate will be held in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture.
According to M Jagadeesha, Joint Director of Lalbagh Botanical Garden, as part of Tejaswi Vismaya, the Bannerghatta Biological Park will present a 60×60 ft forest like setup and wildlife exhibition highlighting the relationship between forests, wildlife, and human life, reflecting Tejaswi’s lifelong engagement with nature.
“This will be the 219th Flower Show, and the government dedicated the theme to eminent writer and thinker Tejaswi. The 13-day event will begin on January 14 and conclude on January 26, and we expect 12 lakh plus visitors,” said Jagadeesha and added that Rs 3.10 crore has been spent for the show.
There will be a huge 25-foot-high mountain-like structure surrounded by dense forests, a waterfall model, and at its foot will be a floral model of Tejaswi’s house, ‘Niruttara’. In front of it, there will be 4-foot-high statues of Tejaswi-Rajeshwari (wife), Tejaswi’s scooter and floral models of animals, birds and insects such as the character of Carvalho’s novel Kiwi Dog, Tejaswi’s beetle, snail and others. At the foot of the right side of the hill, there will be a floral model of the building of the K P Poornachandra Tejaswi Foundation, etc, he said.
As Tejaswi was proponent of organic farming, his 50 books and 150 insect samples will be on display. A major attraction is a large-scale exhibition of over 800 natural roots and fibres, curated by T N Nagaraju from Nandi Hills, along with displays of rare coins and stamps.
Another immersive installation portrays the life and culture of the Soliga tribal community of the Biligirirangana Hills, featuring traditional huts, daily-use objects, medicinal plants, and cultural narratives.
The exhibition also includes a three-day display of modern military equipment by the DS Forces, demonstrations on equipment usage, and a vegetable-sculpted dinosaur installation designed especially to engage children.
Daily plays, discussions
From January 15 to 26, discussions on Tejaswi’s famous plays, cinema and literature including ‘Nanna Tejaswi’, ‘Carvalho’, ‘Jugari Cross’, will be held on the lawn next to the shops in Lal Bagh every day from 5 pm to 7 pm. There will also be book display and sale counters.
Entry fee
Adults Rs. 80 on weekdays and Rs. 100 on weekends and holidays. Children under 12 years of age will pay Rs. 30 on all days. Tickets can also be booked online. Students up to class 10 who come wearing a school uniform will be allowed without any charges. Only for officials, the vehicles are allowed, and for the general public, parking is arranged at the Shanthinagar Bus Depot complex and Al-Ameen college.
Security arrangement
For safety and security, CCTV cameras have been installed and the community dogs in Lal Bagh have been vaccinated and five mini medical units have been set up for emergencies. Entry from 9 am and closing hours 7 pm daily.