Ten PGs sealed in south Bengaluru over unhygienic conditions

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) has sealed ten paying guest (PG) accommodations for operating under unhygienic conditions.

A total of 66 PGs operating in Jayanagar, Bengaluru South, BTM Layout and Bommanahalli Assembly constituency were inspected. Officials checked the availability of basic facilities such as safe drinking water, cleanliness, kitchen hygiene, safety measures, proper toilet facilities, fire safety equipment, installation of CCTV cameras and possession of FSSAI food safety certification.

“Kitchens in 10 PGs were found to be operating in unhygienic conditions, and they have been sealed. A total fine of Rs 22,500 was imposed on the establishments,” said Health Officer Dr Balasundar.

“Notices had been issued to the PG operators to fix the lapses within seven days and comply with the prescribed norms to continue operations,” he added.