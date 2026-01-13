Unique codes on SSLC prep Q-papers help cops arrest six teachers for leak in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The North Division Cyber Police have arrested six school teachers from different districts, for allegedly leaking SSLC preparatory examination question papers. More than ten students have also been questioned in connection with the case. The presence of unique codes on SSLC preparatory examination question papers helped the police crack the case swiftly.

A senior police officer said school headmasters are authorised to download question papers from the website of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board on the day of the examination by entering an OTP sent to their registered mobile numbers. The six teachers misused this facility, leading to the leak.

Two of the arrested headmasters allegedly downloaded the question papers around 6.30 am on the day of the examination. They are said to have taken photographs of the papers on their mobile phones and forwarded them to their relatives’ children, instructing them to study the questions in advance.

The students who received the papers further shared them with friends, after which the question papers became available on social media. The remaining four teachers had also obtained the question papers illegally.

The arrested have been identified as VD Girish, headmaster of an aided high school in Tumakuru; Amjad Khan, a teacher at a Ramanagara school; Shaheeda Begum, headmistress of a private school in Kalaburagi; and teachers Mohammed Sirajuddin, Fahmeeda and Farzana Begum in Kalaburagi.