Accused on the run after smashing pup to death

BENGALURU: A man strangling a neonatal puppy and fatally slamming it against a wall in JP Nagar, has been caught on video on January 9, a little after midnight. The absconding accused, Nepal Kiran, from Andhra Pradesh, worked at a fast food outlet in JP Nagar. The body of the helpless puppy was found on Tuesday, seven more are still missing.

Locals allegedly saw the accused burning some bodies, any trace of them is yet to be found. Vani Gopinath, a local feeder, brought the matter to the attention of animal advocacy groups. A first information report (FIR) was registered by Puttenahalli police on Monday following a complaint by Manjari Chaitanya, founder of South Bengaluru Cares.