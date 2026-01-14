Accused on the run after smashing pup to death

BENGALURU: A man strangling a neonatal puppy and fatally slamming it against a wall in JP Nagar, has been caught on video on January 9, a little after midnight. The absconding accused, Nepal Kiran, from Andhra Pradesh, worked at a fast food outlet in JP Nagar. The body of the helpless puppy was found on Tuesday, seven more are still missing.
Locals allegedly saw the accused burning some bodies, any trace of them is yet to be found. Vani Gopinath, a local feeder, brought the matter to the attention of animal advocacy groups. A first information report (FIR) was registered by Puttenahalli police on Monday following a complaint by Manjari Chaitanya, founder of South Bengaluru Cares.
Disturbing CCTV footage shows the accused chase the infant puppy and manhandle it, with sexual abuse not being ruled out, as per the complaint. He strangled the puppy, trampled it, and then slamed it mercilessly against a wall, at which point the yelpping stopped, suggesting loss of consciousness, or life itself.
CCTV footage also shows the accused repeatedly shooing away the mother and other puppies who desperately try to intervene. The accused’s brother, Nepal Praveen, claimed that Kiran had left days ago and had not been interacting with the family, including his wife and son. While the body of one puppy was found on Tuesday and sent for post mortem, seven other puppies are missing, said Manjari Chaitanya.