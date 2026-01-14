Help puts WhatsApp status with stolen watch, caught

The family questioned Soumya, who denied any involvement and stopped coming to work thereafter. On December 28, Rohit, while casually checking WhatsApp, noticed a status uploaded from Soumya’s number in which she was seen wearing a Michael Kors watch.

After verifying with his family, he realised that it was the same watch stolen from his house. He then filed a complaint with the police against Soumya along with the screenshots as evidence.

Soumya was taken into custody on January 8. She confessed to the crime during questioning. The stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 4.5 lakh and a Rs 20, 000 watch were recovered.