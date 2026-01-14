Swami Vivekananda: Between shelves and soul

At a time when the language of Hinduism is increasingly spoken in the accents of anxiety and exclusion, I found myself returning – not to slogans or speeches but to books. Specifically, to Swami Vivekananda, read slowly and without intermediaries. I began, fittingly, with an old volume: a 1915 Mayavati Memorial edition of The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda.

Today, The Complete Works are available in nine volumes, but previously Vivekananda’s words were scattered across pamphlets, lecture notes, newspaper reports and private letters. These editions gave coherence to a voice that spoke across continents and contexts and it ensured that future generations would encounter Vivekananda whole, not in fragments shaped by convenience or ideology.

My own nine-volume 1986 edition could easily take a year to read. It regularly reminds me that Hinduism, at least as Vivekananda understood it, was expansive, confident and radically plural.

The introduction contains one of his most quoted (and most ignored) declarations: “If one religion is true, then all the others must also be true. Thus, the Hindu faith is yours as much as mine. We Hindus merely do not tolerate, we unite ourselves with every religion, praying in the mosque of the Mohammedan, worshipping before the fire of the Zoroastrian, and kneeling to the cross of the Christian. We know that all religions alike, from the lowest fetishism to the highest absolutism, are but so many attempts of the human soul to grasp and realise the infinite. So we gather all these flowers, and binding them together with the cord of love, make them into a wonderful bouquet of worship”. For Vivekananda, there existed only Humanity and Truth; everything else was scaffolding.