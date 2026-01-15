Drugs worth Rs 1.2 crore seized in separate ops in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) and city police arrested four persons, including a foreign national, in two separate operations for allegedly peddling drugs, and seized narcotics worth over Rs 1.20 crore.

In the first operation, the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB arrested Uche Ndudi (25), a Nigerian national residing within the KR Puram police station limits. Police said the accused had come to India in 2025 on a medical visa but continued to stay in the city even after the visa expired. During this period, he allegedly procured drugs from another foreign national, who is currently absconding.

Police apprehended Ndudi and seized 101 grams of cocaine worth Rs 50.6 lakh from his possession. In a separate case, the CCB arrested Chesed Akash, a DJ from Meghalaya who was residing in Begur, for allegedly peddling 481 grams of hydro ganja valued at Rs 48 lakh. Meanwhile, in another operation, the Vivek Nagar police arrested two drug peddlers from Odisha, Sanjith Bhaga (35) and Mithun Kumbar (18). Based on a tip-off, police nabbed the accused and seized 21.2 kg of ganja worth Rs 21 lakh.