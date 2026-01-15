Karnataka Cabinet clears Lalbagh-style Basaveshwara park in north Bengaluru, similar plan for south

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the cabinet has decided to build a park modelled on Lalbagh, named after social reformer Basaveshwara, on a parcel of forest land in North Bengaluru.

A similar park is also being considered for South Bengaluru. Shivakumar was speaking at the inauguration of the 219th Flower Show, being organised as part of Republic Day at Lalbagh on Wednesday. The show is themed around the life and works of writer Poornachandra Tejaswi.

“Bengaluru is internationally renowned as a garden city. Therefore, I have announced that the GBA and the corporation will provide financial assistance for the construction of these parks. I have visited the city’s parks, seen the situation there, taken the opinions of people and suggested that many development works be undertaken. Every week, tonnes of flowers and vegetables are being exported from our state to foreign countries. We are planning to build an international flower and vegetable market,” he said.

The DCM also mentioned the Tunnel Road project which may run along Lalbagh from the Siddapura Gate side. “Some people are saying that the Metro and Tunnel Road will cause problems to Lalbagh. No one needs to worry about this. I am more interested than anyone else in preserving this historical park. We will take necessary steps for the convenience of citizens. This will not cause any problems. The traffic congestion problem in Bengaluru needs to be solved,” he said.