No repeat of Sai Layout flooding, get railway vent work done by April-end: GBA Chief Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to complete the Geddalahalli railway vent work by the end of April.

During an inspection at various locations on Wednesday, Rao reviewed the progress of the railway vent project and instructed officials to complete the work before the onset of pre-monsoon. The inspection was taken up in the backdrop of floods at Vaddarapalya and Sai Layout in Hormavu during the monsoon in the last few years.

Noting that the casting work of one vent has already been completed and needed to be pushed beneath the railway track, he directed officials to commence the work immediately and complete the casting of the second vent on priority. Officials were instructed to complete the entire project, including the RCC retaining walls, by the end of April.

Rao also inspected the white-topping work on Hennur-Bagalur Road. The work has been taken up on a 5-km stretch and white-topping has been completed for 3.2 km. Vehicular traffic has been allowed on some sections where curing has been completed. Continuous inspections are being carried out to ensure the timely completion of the remaining work.

He instructed officials to install green cloth barriers in newly concretised areas to prevent pedestrian movement and footprint marks, and to give equal priority to completing footpath work in parallel.