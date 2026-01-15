No repeat of Sai Layout flooding, get railway vent work done by April-end: GBA Chief Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to complete the Geddalahalli railway vent work by the end of April.
During an inspection at various locations on Wednesday, Rao reviewed the progress of the railway vent project and instructed officials to complete the work before the onset of pre-monsoon. The inspection was taken up in the backdrop of floods at Vaddarapalya and Sai Layout in Hormavu during the monsoon in the last few years.
Noting that the casting work of one vent has already been completed and needed to be pushed beneath the railway track, he directed officials to commence the work immediately and complete the casting of the second vent on priority. Officials were instructed to complete the entire project, including the RCC retaining walls, by the end of April.
Rao also inspected the white-topping work on Hennur-Bagalur Road. The work has been taken up on a 5-km stretch and white-topping has been completed for 3.2 km. Vehicular traffic has been allowed on some sections where curing has been completed. Continuous inspections are being carried out to ensure the timely completion of the remaining work.
He instructed officials to install green cloth barriers in newly concretised areas to prevent pedestrian movement and footprint marks, and to give equal priority to completing footpath work in parallel.
After inspecting Nagawara Junction, where Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) pipeline work is in progress, the chief commissioner told officials to expedite the work and develop the road immediately after that.
He instructed North City Corporation officials to coordinate with Metro officials to clear certain properties and provide a free-left turn from the junction towards Tannery Road. “White-topping work is being taken up on a stretch of 5 km, including 2.4 km of Nagawara Road and 2.6 km of Tannery Road. As the BWSSB pipeline work has been completed on a 1-km stretch of Nagawara, instructions have been given to the police department to grant immediate permission for white-topping work on half the carriageway,” Rao said.
BCCC chief places request for Rs 2,047 crore before state finance panel
The chairman of the 5th State Finance Commission reviewed the financial status of Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) on Wednesday. BCCC Commissioner Rajendra Cholan requested the commission for a grant of Rs 2,047 crore, including Rs 200 crore for basic infrastructure in slum areas and Rs 500 crore for infra development in the Central Business District (CBD). Chairman Dr C Narayanaswamy reviewed the requirements, ongoing development works and administrative reforms at the corporation. Some of their suggestions are providing infrastructure and adequate staff to ward offices, establishing libraries in every ward and constructing toilets in every park. They suggested increasing the corporation’s revenue by focusing on advertisements, trade licenses and parking fees among others. ENS