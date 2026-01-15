Sandalwood celebs on cherished Makara Sankranti memories

It’s the time of the year when you get to spend quality time with your family, friends and relatives and that’s what makes the festival special. Over the years, many traditions from my childhood have become a little obsolete. As a kid, I would dress up and go to all the houses around with my cousins and exchange plates of ellu-bella. Today, it feels like we are living in an era where everything needs an appointment. The past spontaneity is missing and it’s something I really want to pass on to my daughter. I want her to exchange bella with her friends the way we did. I also miss making sakkare acchu-bella with my grandmother. The obbattu with ghee, ellu-bella, puja, new clothes and the banana leaf meal make every Sankranti special. Growing up in South India, kite flying wasn’t a major ritual, but my daughter is excited about it this year.