Truffles drops third-party valet agency as puppy killing accused remains absconding in JP Nagar

BENGALURU: With the man accused of slamming a puppy to death in JP Nagar currently absconding, it has emerged that Truffles (JP Nagar), the restaurant where he was engaged, had hired his services through a third-party valet agency.

Animal welfare activists associated with the case have alleged that the agency, which partners with several premium brands in Bengaluru, failed to conduct adequate background verification of the accused, identified as Nepal Kiran.

Following the incident, Truffles discontinued its association with the valet service agency. Activists who approached the agency claimed that its staff admitted to lapses in conducting proper background checks before recruiting and deploying drivers at partner establishments.

On Wednesday, Truffles Hospitality Private Limited issued a public statement clarifying its position. “We strongly support animal welfare and hold deep respect for all living beings. We were deeply disturbed to learn of an incident involving harm to an animal by an individual who was off duty and associated with a third-party valet service. The individual was not an employee of our organisation. However, in keeping with our values and our zero-tolerance policy towards such actions, we have terminated our association with the valet agency concerned with immediate effect,” the statement said.