Bengaluru school authorities flag health concerns from parked garbage vehicles outside campus

BENGALURU: Students and staff at the 60-year-old Government Telugu High School in Tasker Town, Shivajinagar, have to suffer the foul smell of garbage and leachate that flows into the school campus almost every day.

This site has turned into a black spot in Shivajinagar, with two tipper vans and compactors that collect garbage being parked near the compound wall of the school.

Mansoor Ahmed, school headmaster, said, “The contractor who collects garbage has parked compactors and tipper vans right at the compound wall and gate of the school. Most days, leachate flows inside the school campus and is a health hazard, especially for young children. People also throw garbage into the vans and compactor, with some waste ending up inside the school campus. The waste even starts decomposing in the compactors itself. Our students fall sick due to infection.”

While government schools across the state are always in the news for poor infrastructure, this structure is a heritage building which is over 100 years old. Built with stone blocks, it has high walls and arched windows in ancient architecture style.