KIA Customs busts three drug rackets in a week; over Rs 3 crore worth contraband seized

BENGALURU: Customs officers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) announced that three major drug busts have been carried out over the last few days.

On January 10, 700 blots (15.123 g) of LSD were intercepted, on January 13, 2.18 kg of hydroponic ganja was intercepted, and on Thursday (January 15), 6.24 kg of hydroponic ganja was intercepted.

The LSD shipment, which was estimated to be worth Rs 21 lakhs, was concealed in a courier from the Netherlands, and was seized at the KIA courier terminal.

The hydroponic ganja nabbed on January 13 was valued at Rs 76.3 lakhs, and was concealed in the luggage of a traveller flying in from Bangkok.

The shipments of hydroponic ganja seized on Thursday were estimated to be around Rs 2.18 crores, carried by two passengers flying in from Bangkok.

All three of the accused were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985.