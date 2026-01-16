Seven forest researchers in legal trouble after securing jobs through forged documents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a major job fraud case, seven employees of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) have landed in legal trouble after it was found that they had allegedly secured jobs through impersonation and forged documents, and drew salaries for years at the Institute of Wood Science and Technology in Bengaluru.

The scam’s modus operandi is reminiscent of the ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ movie.

According to the police, the accused had arranged for others to write recruitment examinations on their behalf using forged documents, cleared the exams, and secured jobs. Dinesh (28) from Haryana was appointed as a multi-tasking staff (MTS) member in 2019.

HN Sudhir (29), Prince (29), Sonu (37), and Praveen (25), all from Haryana, along with Rajkumar (25) from Bihar, were appointed as MTS staff in 2022. A forest watcher, Sunil Kumar Yadav (33) from Bihar, joined the service in 2023. All seven were working at the ICFRE office in Malleswaram after securing a job fraudulently.

Following the registration of an FIR against them at the Sadashivanagar police station on January 8 under multiple sections of the BNS and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, the accused have absconded, the police said.