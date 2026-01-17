Bengaluru metro's daily passes trigger demand for monthly passes

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) decision to introduce mobile QR-based unlimited travel passes for one, three and five days has sparked a wider conversation among Bengaluru’s daily commuters, many of whom say what the city urgently needs is an affordable monthly pass rather than short-duration options.

From January 15, BMRCL rolled out digital passes through the Namma Metro app, allowing unlimited travel without the Rs 50 refundable deposit required for smart cards. While the move is being seen as a push towards contactless and paperless travel, regular office-goers argue that the pricing and structure do little to ease their daily expenses.

S Prabhakaran, a frequent Metro user, said a daily pass priced at Rs 250 or Rs 300 does not address the realities of everyday commuting. “What Bengaluru needs is a monthly pass that works across both the Metro and buses. Spending over Rs 100 for a two-way Metro commute, and then extra for buses or parking, already stretches monthly budgets,” he said.

Kalai, another commuter, echoed the sentiment, saying the daily pass makes sense only for tourists or people making multiple trips across the city. “Most office commuters travel from home to work and back. For them, Rs 250 a day is too expensive. A lower price point or a monthly option would actually encourage people to shift to public transport,” she said.

“If I’m already paying around Rs 180 for my commute, the pass offers no real benefit. A monthly pass would be far more practical and commuter-friendly,” said Shekaran, who commutes daily by Metro, pointing out that even the longest two-way journey costs less than a daily pass.