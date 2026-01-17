Planning a BDA flat? Residency norm may be cut to two years

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is planning to relax domicile norms for the allotment of its houses and flats by reducing the mandatory requirement of residency in Bengaluru from 10 years to just two. The move is aimed at clearing the inventory of unsold properties.

A BDA official said a proposal to reduce the domicile criterion is under active discussion, but is not a government order yet. The move is intended to widen the pool of eligible applicants, official added. The change proposes that applicants will only need to prove 2 years of residence in Bengaluru, along with a valid city address and Aadhaar card. The move will apply to both Karnataka residents and applicants from other states.

BDA maintains it currently has no pending applications for houses and all earlier applications have been processed.

The move drew criticism from some residents, who argued that easing domicile norms could put long-term Bengalureans at a disadvantage and favour “outsiders”. BDA countered, saying it is driven by practical considerations as it is essential to boost sales and support urban development.