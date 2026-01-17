Pothole in Bengaluru shatters techie’s shoulder, citizens to protest

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which has stated repeatedly that it has filled thousands of potholes across the city, came under severe criticism after an IT firm employee suffered a shoulder injury when his scooter landed in a pothole. Sridhar Mudooru was injured on CDP Road connecting Varthur-Panathur road in Mahadevapura Assembly constituency on January 12.

Mudooru told TNIE that he has suffered a severe fracture and doctors have told him to undergo a surgery costing over Rs 1.25 lakh. He also needs to rest for a month, while full recovery will take over six months. “I pass the Outer Ring Road (ORR) every day for work, and this stretch has not been repaired for several months. Had the authorities fixed it, the accident would not have happened. Besides losing money, I also have to bear the pain of this fracture, for no fault of mine,” he said.

Taking note of his accident, the TejaVeera Yodhas, a volunteer organisation, comprising residents from the IT belt, like Balagere, Panathur and Varthur, announced that a massive protest will be held demanding that the stretch be fixed. The organisation, led by Swetha Rangaswamy, appealed to all residents to take part in the citizen-led cleaning drive on the Balagere-Varthur-Gunjur road.