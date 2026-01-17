'Toxic'ity In Question: Bengalureans on Yash's Toxic teaser backlash

Just as the ‘explosive’ teaser of Toxic dropped, the internet went into a frenzy for obvious reasons. An intimate scene featuring actor Beatriz Taufenbach and Rocking Star Yash quickly grabbed headlines, drawing criticism from a section of netizens who felt the visuals leaned into misogyny, female objectification, aggressive masculinity and mass appeal.

Soon after, old interview clips of Yash and the film’s director, Geethu Mohandas, resurfaced online. The duo had earlier spoken about preferring films that could be watched with family. The filmmakers’ past stance on misogyny was also called out during the social media hullabaloo. Additionally, Taufenbach recently deactivated her Instagram account amid the backlash. Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The debate intensified when the Women’s Commission wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), urging action after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lodged a complaint over the alleged obscene scenes in the teaser. Notably, contents uploaded on YouTube doesn’t come under the purview of CBFC and the board’s jurisdiction is limited to films intended for public display in theatres.

While some argue that the portrayal of exaggerated masculinity is meant to underline the character’s masculinity, others believe it sends the opposite message, especially with a star of Yash’s stature and his massive influence at the centre of it. Many also opine that it is too early to react, especially with the film set to hit the big screens on March 19, clashing with the second installment of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2.

As opinions continue to polarise, CE speaks to city dwellers to gauge their views on the controversy.