'Toxic'ity In Question: Bengalureans on Yash's Toxic teaser backlash

Just as the ‘explosive’ teaser of Toxic dropped, the internet went into a frenzy for obvious reasons. An intimate scene featuring actor Beatriz Taufenbach and Rocking Star Yash quickly grabbed headlines, drawing criticism from a section of netizens who felt the visuals leaned into misogyny, female objectification, aggressive masculinity and mass appeal.
Soon after, old interview clips of Yash and the film’s director, Geethu Mohandas, resurfaced online. The duo had earlier spoken about preferring films that could be watched with family. The filmmakers’ past stance on misogyny was also called out during the social media hullabaloo. Additionally, Taufenbach recently deactivated her Instagram account amid the backlash. Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.
The debate intensified when the Women’s Commission wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), urging action after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lodged a complaint over the alleged obscene scenes in the teaser. Notably, contents uploaded on YouTube doesn’t come under the purview of CBFC and the board’s jurisdiction is limited to films intended for public display in theatres.
While some argue that the portrayal of exaggerated masculinity is meant to underline the character’s masculinity, others believe it sends the opposite message, especially with a star of Yash’s stature and his massive influence at the centre of it. Many also opine that it is too early to react, especially with the film set to hit the big screens on March 19, clashing with the second installment of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2.
As opinions continue to polarise, CE speaks to city dwellers to gauge their views on the controversy.
Anjali R Pillai, film content creator
The teaser was fairly average. That scene didn’t add much cinematic value – except, perhaps, to divide the internet and felt like calculated ragebait. Personally, I didn’t find it offensive. It was a woman enjoying herself and such moments inevitably unsettle a conservative society. While the discourse has focused on ‘objectification of women,’ the selective outrage is hard to ignore. Much of the criticism seems less about feminist concern and more about pulling down Geethu Mohandas, resurfacing old grudges from the Kasaba controversy. That said, this is still just a teaser. Any discussion on gender representation can only happen once the film is out.
Siddu Moolimani, actor
My first reaction to the Toxic teaser was jaw-dropping as I had been waiting for it, and it felt raw, bold, and unapologetic – every frame carried attitude and intensity. It promises a cinematic experience that’s stylish, gritty and powerful. I have also seen the old video of Yash’s statement that resurfaced after the teaser. We should normalise things as we grow; cinema is evolving in terms of making, story, and acting, and Yash has too. Earlier, romance in cinema was depicted differently; now people are becoming more accepting of it.
Anupama Raj, content creator
As long as a film isn't misleading, offensive or intentionally harmful to the sentiments of any community or group, exploring different shades as an actor should be acceptable. For now, I'd reserve judgment until the full film is out. The discussion around Toxic also seems amplified by external factors – who is directing the film and the expectations previously set about the kind of cinema she would be associated with. A lot of the noise feels driven by rage-bait culture, where strong opinions help fuel conversation around a film.
Ananya Manjunath, advocate
The trailer put me off because it gave the same vibe as Animal. I don’t blame Yash for wanting to try something new. It’s unfair to expect him to make movies in the same genre without expanding his portfolio. But, it is essential for Yash to be mindful of the kind of movies he makes, not just from a safe-for-family-viewing perspective, but more importantly, because his majority fan base consists of young boys who consider him and his characters as idols to follow. He should be mindful of the message the character in the movie sends out.
Pranav Madhu, data scientist
I was surprised to say the least. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a teaser like that. Regarding Yash’s previous statement on not doing scenes that arent family friendly – personally, I always take what actors say in interviews with a pinch of salt. Hypocrisy is to be expected. Although one could argue artistic creativity here, I’d say it was not done tastefully. Considering Yash’s fanbase and the influence he has over people, the women’s panel is right in their fears. One major issue is the lack of a warning or disclaimer.
Manoj R, operations manager
It felt like a complete waste of time. I’m not watching the film until I hear genuine reviews. As for the idea of what’s ‘appropriate’ to watch with parents, Titanic had its moments too and is still one of the most iconic films ever made. Ultimately, it comes down to how good the film actually is. Creators should have complete freedom, but they must also be ready to face both appreciation and criticism.