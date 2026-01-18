Bengaluru farmers stage protest against land acquisition for GBIT project

BENGALURU: Hundreds of farmers, including women, staged a protest at the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority office premises at ‘kandaya bhavana’, Ramanagara opposing the acquisition of their lands for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project on Saturday.

The farmers from about twenty six villages of Byramangala and Kanchugaranahalli gram panchayat limits of Bidadi hobli picketed Magadi Congress MLA H C Balakrishna at the meeting he had organised to receive the petitions from them. They shouted ‘Our land is our right’, ‘We will not give it..no to township’, and expressed their anguish against the government.

“Since it is the government’s plan, I cannot cancel the project. But I will bring your demand to the notice of the government”, he said. Not convinced, the farmers had a verbal duel with the MLA. While he was receiving the petitions of some other farmers, agitators outside continued their protest.