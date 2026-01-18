Humane care must not be compromised amid tech pressure, says Dr Manjunath

BENGALURU: Dr C N Manjunath, MP from Bengaluru Rural and former Director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research said, “Medicine today is under pressure from technology, rising patient expectations and increasing stress on doctors, but humane care and sound clinical decision-making must not be compromised,” while inaugurating Phaco Festival 2026 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 10th edition of the International Ophthalmology Conference is being organised by Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital under the aegis of the Karnataka Ophthalmology Society (KOS) and the Bangalore Ophthalmology Society (BOS). The three-day event, being held from January 16 to 18, has brought together ophthalmologists, surgeons, academicians and medical technology experts from India and more than 10 countries.

With the theme “The Art and Science of Ophthalmic Practice,” the conference focuses on advances in cataract and refractive eye surgery, while also addressing wider challenges in clinical practice. The programme includes scientific sessions, panel discussions, live surgical demonstrations and hands-on training sessions.

Dr Manjunath stressed that understanding patients’ social and financial backgrounds was essential to ethical and effective treatment decisions.