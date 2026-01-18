Man threatens car driver with dagger in Bengaluru for close overtaking

BENGALURU: In a road rage incident, a motorist allegedly pulled out a dagger from his pant and threatened a car driver over suspected close overtaking.

The incident occurred at a traffic junction near Nexus Shantiniketan Mall in the Kadugodi police station limits, on Friday evening.

According to the police, the victim shared a video of the incident on X, tagging the Bengaluru City Police. Based on this, the Kadugodi police registered a suo motu case against the scooter rider on Saturday for illegal possession of a weapon. Cases have also been registered under the Arms Act, along with charges of criminal intimidation, threats and obstruction to the public. Based on the vehicle registration plate number, the accused has been identified as Arbazz Khan. The police said they are analysing CCTV footage and have launched a manhunt to trace him. The police added that the victim has been called to record his statement as part of the investigation.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the accused overtook the victim’s car shortly before both vehicles stopped near the traffic junction. The scooter rider then allegedly approached the car driver, pulled out a dagger from his pants, shouted abuses, and threatened him with dire consequences before fleeing the spot. The entire incident was captured on the car’s dashcam.