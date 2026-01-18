Nesting time! Kundapur ready to host olive ridleys

UDUPI: It’s the nesting season and parts of beaches along the Kundapur coast, where olive ridley turtles come to nest, have been secured. Forest officials are getting ready after reports appeared that olive ridleys had arrived on the beaches of neighbouring Uttara Kannada district.

Special enclosures have been placed on the beaches to protect turtle eggs from dogs and other predators. These enclosures also help minimise disturbance from humans during incubation.

Forest officials told TNSE that the efforts will be in place till hatchlings emerge and make their way into the sea. Usually, the eggs hatch in 50 days. Every year, beaches under the Kundapur forest division are secured during the nesting season. With a higher success rate at Byndoor for the first time last year, the division decided to strengthen its conservation efforts this season.

The division has also intensified awareness programmes for local residents and beachgoers. Lectures on the ecological role of olive ridley turtles, particularly their contribution to maintaining coastal balance by feeding on jellyfish, are being held. By consuming jellyfish, olive ridleys indirectly support the fishing community.

Globally, olive ridleys are listed as a vulnerable species. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has classified olive ridley -- one of the seven living species of marine turtles -- as vulnerable due to its mass nesting behaviour and increasing threats from human activities such as coastal development, fishing and pollution.

Forest department sources said conservation efforts have also been launched along the coasts of neighbouring Dakshina Kannada.

In the Kundapur division, enclosures have been placed in the Kodi beach area, where turtles arrived during previous seasons. CCTV cameras have been installed at these sites to prevent vandalism and ensure round-the-clock monitoring.