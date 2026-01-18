Three college students die as scooter jumps divider, collides with lorry in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three college students were killed on the spot after their scooter jumped over a road divider and collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction on Agalakote village road in Devanahalli traffic police limits on Saturday morning.

The deceased, Srinivas (19), Manikantha (20) and Tausif (19), were all residents of Chikkajala. The accident occurred around 11.20 am when Manikantha was riding the scooter with his two friends on the pillion. They were heading towards Budigere from Devanahalli when the rider, allegedly speeding, lost control of the vehicle near a curve.

The lorry driver fled the scene after the accident but was later traced and arrested. The vehicle has been seized, police said.

The Devanahalli traffic police have registered a case against Manikantha as accused number one for rash and negligent riding and against the lorry driver, Ningappa M Kattimani, who hails from Vijayapura, as accused number two.