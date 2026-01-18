World of Kalburgi between the covers

VIJAYAPURA: The Vachanapitamaha PG Halakatti Research Centre has recently published 40 volumes, running into more than 25,000 pages, documenting the life, literature, research, plays, essays, speeches and intellectual legacy of the late Dr MM Kalburgi.

For academician Dr M S Madabhavi, who is working as secretary of the Centre, the publication of these volumes is not merely a scholarly exercise but a heartfelt tribute to one of Karnataka’s most fearless and influential thinkers. The Vachanapitamaha P G Halakatti Research Centre was established in 2003 to preserve, promote and popularise the rich literary, cultural and heritage traditions of Karnataka, particularly the Vachana movement and other progressive streams of thought. From its very inception, Dr Kalburgi was closely associated with the centre. Dr Madabhavi recalled he always insisted that literary work is not just about publishing books, but about nurturing rational thinking, truth and social awareness.

Dr Kalburgi guided several major projects that are today regarded as milestones in Kannada literary research. He had a deep personal and intellectual connection with the Centre, the pioneering scholar who played a crucial role in preserving 12th-century Vachana literature.

Kalburgi was aware of Halakatti’s efforts in collecting and safeguarding Vachanas at a time when they were scattered across different regions and in danger of being lost forever. Halakatti passed away in 1964, but his work lived on, albeit dispersed in various forms and locations.

In 2004, Kalburgi decided that all available literature related to Halakatti should be gathered and preserved. Kalburgi was the Chief Editor.

Under his leadership, a team of 15 scholars was formed. They travelled extensively, collecting manuscripts, papers and related material from different parts of the state.