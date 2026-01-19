Bengaluru City local body elections to take place under ballot paper system

In a big development regarding Bengaluru City local body elections, State Election Commission Chief GS Sangreshi has stated that the elections to the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be held under the ballot paper system.

Bengaluru City Corporation has not had an elected body since September 11, 2020.

Defending the move, Sangreshi said the Election Commission is an independent body, and it is within its discretion to hold elections under the system.

"After discussing with all the stakeholders, we have decided to use the ballot system. Ballot paper is best practice, and it's been there for the last 30 years, and there is a provision too. Even developed nations like the US use ballot paper. Gram Panchayat and cooperative elections were held under the ballot system," he said.

To a question on rigging, he said, there will be no room for rigging and malpractice.

"CCTVs will be deployed, and police protection will be in place. Nearly 25 years later, the ballot paper system is returning, and the GBA Act has specified holding elections using ballots. Our officers are equipped to conduct free and fair elections on time. We will succeed,” he stressed.

He added that the Supreme Court has directed the state government and the state election commission to complete the election in Bengaluru by June 30.

“After SSLC and PUC exams, notification will be issued. The elections will have to be completed between May 25 and June 30,” he noted.

He also appealed to the eligible voters who have not yet registered that there is a provision to register till the last day of nomination papers by candidates and such voters will be accommodated.

City Corporation-wise Voter Helpline Numbers

Wide publicity has been arranged regarding the schedule for electoral roll revision, and copies of the draft electoral rolls are being distributed to political parties. For voter convenience, helpline numbers of the five City Corporations are as follows:

Bengaluru Central: 080-22975803

Bengaluru North: 080-22975936

Bengaluru South: 9480685704

Bengaluru East: 9480685706

Bengaluru West: 9480685703

Submission of Applications Through Prescribed Forms

As per the Greater Bengaluru Administration (Voter Registration) Rules, 2025, for the preparation of ward-wise electoral rolls, applications along with necessary documents may be submitted in the prescribed forms to the Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant Electoral Registration Officer / Booth Level Officer appointed by the Commission.

Form–4: For inclusion of name

Form–5: Objection to inclusion of name

Form–6: For the correction of the name

Form–7: For change of address

Form–8: For deletion of name