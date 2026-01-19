Bleeding horror: Blood Moon Over Bengaluru concludes in city

Initially performed in Goa and once before in Bengaluru, the creators adapt the story to each city, its existing folklore, and the venue. This time, they turned Sabha (originally a 160-year-old Tamil school) into an ancient school of witchcraft, incorporating Kannada folk characters, like the ‘Raktapisachi’. As Parekh explains, “Each member who walks in through the door is assigned a character, each aligning with different myths and folklore across time, each having a superpower. They’ve all been invited into this space by the host to break the curse. Our research has gone much deeper this time, with more folklore adding layers to the story.”

Admitting 50 people per session, the story progressed according to the actions of participants in each team, with the final outcome in their hands. As Parekh puts it, “We are mixing theatre, gameplay, and technology in the form of light and sound to create an environment that transports you to the 1800s. You will have to crack hunts, riddles and puzzles to get to the next level – similar to how you play a video game. Each of the levels and stakes of the stories get unlocked as you go.”