Bleeding horror: Blood Moon Over Bengaluru concludes in city

Sugandha withers away into darkness under the shadow of a waning moon and if the curse isn’t lifted by the time the moon goes black, she will be lost forever. Unlike traditional theatre, where you would expect a knight in shining armour, it’s the audience that must save her in Blood Moon Over Bengaluru, which took place in the city over the weekend, maybe even discovering that there’s more to it than meets the eye.
“It is an immersive experience inspired by Gothic horror, folklore and queer resistance, based on Carmilla, which predates Dracula by 25 years and is one of the first queer horror love stories written in our world,” says Sonia Parekh, creative producer and head at Immerse by Storiculture, the creators of this experience. She adds, “The line between the creator and the audience blurs – it’s like a live murder mystery.”
Initially performed in Goa and once before in Bengaluru, the creators adapt the story to each city, its existing folklore, and the venue. This time, they turned Sabha (originally a 160-year-old Tamil school) into an ancient school of witchcraft, incorporating Kannada folk characters, like the ‘Raktapisachi’. As Parekh explains, “Each member who walks in through the door is assigned a character, each aligning with different myths and folklore across time, each having a superpower. They’ve all been invited into this space by the host to break the curse. Our research has gone much deeper this time, with more folklore adding layers to the story.”
Admitting 50 people per session, the story progressed according to the actions of participants in each team, with the final outcome in their hands. As Parekh puts it, “We are mixing theatre, gameplay, and technology in the form of light and sound to create an environment that transports you to the 1800s. You will have to crack hunts, riddles and puzzles to get to the next level – similar to how you play a video game. Each of the levels and stakes of the stories get unlocked as you go.”