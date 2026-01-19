Fishes found dead in Bengaluru's Harohalli Lake raises pollution concerns

BENGALURU: Around a dozen fish were found dead at Harohalli Lake in Yelahanka on Saturday morning, raising concern among walkers and environmental activists, though officials attributed the incident to seasonal factors.

According to morning walkers, around 12 common carp fish were found dead along the edges of the lake. Each fish, measuring between 12 and 18 inches, were mostly of the same species. They urged authorities to conduct an immediate inspection, suspecting low dissolved oxygen levels or possible sewage pollution.

V Selvarajan, chairman of Green Circle, who visited the lake, said the situation was disturbing. “What is shocking is that two spot-billed pelicans were also found dead,” he said, adding that while low oxygen could be a reason, repeated incidents made him suspect that sewage from nearby residential areas gets mixed with lake water.

A GBA official said such fish deaths were common during seasonal changes. “Dissolved oxygen levels usually drop between 3 am and 4 am, sometimes leading to fish deaths. If pollution were the cause, the number of dead fish would be much higher,” the official said.