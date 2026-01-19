Hot days, chilly nights puzzle Bengalureans as post-Sankranti temperatures fluctuate

BENGALURU: Post Sankranti, the weather is confusing Bengalureans who are switching on fans during the day and pulling on blankets at night. There has been a shift in temperature, with a noticeable rise in mercury in the past three days, leading to hot days but chilly nights. Street vendors and people working outdoors say the heat has made conditions difficult, especially during peak noon hours.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rise in daytime temperature is largely due to clear skies and calm wind conditions. “With very little cloud cover and almost no surface wind during the day, the maximum temperature feels higher,” said N Puviarasan, head of IMD Bengaluru.

He explained that earlier, surface winds had provided some cooling effect, but lack of wind has made the heat more noticeable. He added that while daytime temperatures have increased, night temperatures remain lower due to calm conditions. IMD officials said the current heat spell is temporary and weather conditions are expected to fluctuate in the coming days.

Scientists noted that the heat has reduced fog conditions, helping to reduce respiratory-related illnesses, and is also favourable for agricultural activities. Environmentalists, however, warned that urban factors are worsening the impact of rising temperatures in the city.