Matrimonial fraud: Bengaluru woman cheated of Rs 1.53 crore; accused on the run

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old software engineer was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.53 crore by a man she met on a matrimonial website, who collected money from her on the pretext of investing in a business after making a false promise of marriage. The accused also allegedly introduced his wife as his sister.
The woman filed a complaint at the Whitefield police station against Vijay Raj Gowda, who claimed to be a businessman, his wife Soumya, and his associate UJ Boregowda. The case was later transferred to the Kengeri police station.
In her complaint, the woman stated that she came in contact with Vijay in March 2024 through a matrimonial website. He allegedly claimed to own a company named VRG Enterprises that possessed crushers, lorries and houses in Rajajinagar and Sadashivanagar. He reportedly told her that he owned assets worth Rs 715 crore in Bengaluru and persuaded her to invest in a joint business venture, through which he allegedly collected Rs 1.75 crore from her in phases.
She alleged that after gaining her trust, Vijay claimed that cases had been registered against him following ED raids and that his bank accounts had been frozen. He allegedly showed her fake court documents to support his claims and continued to extort money.
She alleged that Vijay also induced her friends to invest in his business and cheated them of lakhs of rupees. She stated that he once took her near Kengeri and introduced her to his family members. She later discovered that she had been cheated and that Vijay was already married and had a child.
When she demanded her money back, Vijay allegedly repaid only Rs 22 lakh. She further alleged that he threatened to kill her and her friends if she continued to demand the remaining amount.
The police said a manhunt has been launched to trace the accused