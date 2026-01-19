Matrimonial fraud: Bengaluru woman cheated of Rs 1.53 crore; accused on the run

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old software engineer was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.53 crore by a man she met on a matrimonial website, who collected money from her on the pretext of investing in a business after making a false promise of marriage. The accused also allegedly introduced his wife as his sister.

The woman filed a complaint at the Whitefield police station against Vijay Raj Gowda, who claimed to be a businessman, his wife Soumya, and his associate UJ Boregowda. The case was later transferred to the Kengeri police station.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she came in contact with Vijay in March 2024 through a matrimonial website. He allegedly claimed to own a company named VRG Enterprises that possessed crushers, lorries and houses in Rajajinagar and Sadashivanagar. He reportedly told her that he owned assets worth Rs 715 crore in Bengaluru and persuaded her to invest in a joint business venture, through which he allegedly collected Rs 1.75 crore from her in phases.