Only 41K of 3.45 lakh autos in Bengaluru update meters, transport dept data shows

BENGALURU: Just a little over 41,000 of the 3.45 lakh registered autorickshaws in Bengaluru have recalibrated their auto meters to the revised minimum fare, highlighting poor compliance despite repeated deadline extensions.
With app-based auto services dominating urban transport, recalibration has taken a back seat, as meter usage has become almost alien to many drivers and commuters. The revised fares came into effect in August 2025.
According to the data from the transport department, the city has 3.45 lakh autos and the recalibration window concluded on December 31, 2025. The earlier deadline was October 31.
Rudramurthy, General Secretary, Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), blamed administrative lapses for the poor response to auto meter recalibration. He said all unions had submitted representations to the district administration, but revised fares were announced without proper consultation, resulting in low compliance. Rudramurthy noted that fare structures being demanded already exist in cities such as Mangaluru, Udupi and Shivamogga, and could have been adopted in Bengaluru as well.
He stressed that even app-booked rides must strictly operate on meters, with fares charged based on actual distance covered. Displaying fares on mobile apps, he said is itself an offence, as meters function on wheel rotation while app-based estimates can be manipulated. According to him, drivers have little incentive to recalibrate meters because app fares often show higher amounts.
He added that autos no longer operate on meters due to weak enforcement, despite provisions to levy a Rs 5,000 fine for violating permit conditions. Mandatory quarterly RTA meetings are also not being held. “The reason only a small number of meters have been recalibrated is because the system itself discourages meter use. Unless meter use is made compulsory, recalibration will not improve,” Rudramurthy added.
Meanwhile, a legal metrology official said only about 10,000 meters were recalibrated before the deadline extension, despite four centres being set up and jurisdictional restrictions being relaxed. At present, the total number of recalibrated meters stands at 41,340.