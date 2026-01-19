Only 41K of 3.45 lakh autos in Bengaluru update meters, transport dept data shows

BENGALURU: Just a little over 41,000 of the 3.45 lakh registered autorickshaws in Bengaluru have recalibrated their auto meters to the revised minimum fare, highlighting poor compliance despite repeated deadline extensions.

With app-based auto services dominating urban transport, recalibration has taken a back seat, as meter usage has become almost alien to many drivers and commuters. The revised fares came into effect in August 2025.

According to the data from the transport department, the city has 3.45 lakh autos and the recalibration window concluded on December 31, 2025. The earlier deadline was October 31.

Rudramurthy, General Secretary, Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), blamed administrative lapses for the poor response to auto meter recalibration. He said all unions had submitted representations to the district administration, but revised fares were announced without proper consultation, resulting in low compliance. Rudramurthy noted that fare structures being demanded already exist in cities such as Mangaluru, Udupi and Shivamogga, and could have been adopted in Bengaluru as well.