Seeing is Believing: Vision Boards make Bengalureans' dreams come true!

For anyone doubtful, manifestation coach Bhavya Vignesh cuts through the scepticism. “Our mind thinks in images and a vision board is a visual way of putting your goals together. They work only when combined with belief and consistent action,” she explains.

In her workshops, reflection comes before creativity. Participants journal, visualise, and only then create their boards – keeping expectations realistic and grounded. “The Law of Attraction says that what you focus on, you attract. So when you focus on your goals again and again, your thoughts, feelings, and actions slowly come into alignment,” she notes.

Reel to Real

For dancer and theatre actor Tapaswini Varshneya, vision boarding became a tool for clarity after the uncertainty of the pandemic. “I could never answer where I see myself in five years,” she sighs, adding, “The more I see my vision board, the more I know – consciously and subconsciously, where I’m headed.”

Similarly, copywriter Pavithra Prabhu uses them as an emotional anchor. “My board has all aspects of my life. I used it as the starting point for all my goals. I pinned only the images that spoke to me or evoked an emotion,” she says.