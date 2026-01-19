Shelling it right: City restaurants on crab sourcing, innovation & sustainability

Crabs have always been messy, indulgent, luxurious and deeply tied to coastal memory. In Bengaluru, a city far from the sea yet loving coastal flavours, chefs are rethinking how the crustacean appears on the plate. What’s changing isn’t the love for crabs, but the way it is timed, dictated by seasonality, sourcing and availability. Chefs are also adopting sustainable practices by using parts of the crab which are traditionally discarded and produce large amounts of waste.

At The Konkan, Church Street, sustainability begins with knowing when not to serve crab. Chaitra, co-founder of the restaurant, says sourcing is guided by maturity and season rather than demand. “We source blue crabs from coastal Karnataka and mud crabs from Vishakhapatnam, but only once they reach around 300gm,” she says, adding, “That way, we’re choosing fully grown crabs and not disrupting the ecosystem.”