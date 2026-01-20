Bengaluru to become character at the upcoming Bangalore - Cinema - City

When one thinks of films with stories deeply rooted in the city they are set in, perhaps what immediately comes to mind is the quintessential Mumbai story full of dreams of stardom and a better life, a Kolkata film steeped in its history and arts, or maybe a Delhi movie where old and new, power and those without it, meet and clash. But what makes a ‘Bengaluru Film’, and where are the movies in which the city is not just a setting but a character in itself?

“We’ve seen what a Bombay film is, what a Kolkata film is, or even what a Kochi film is. We don’t associate Bengaluru that way, maybe because there haven’t been that many films that mainstream put Bengaluru into a character which have gone mainstream. I don’t know if Bangalore resists being a character, rather it is our perception,” says Vinayak Bhat, founder of Bangalore Film

Forum, which is set to host Bangalore - Cinema - City, from January 22 to 25, a festival seeking to highlight the films that put the spotlight on Bengaluru’s identity as a city.

It started when co-curator Ashish Rajadhyaksha came across an article about ‘lost urban films’ by film scholar Madhava Prasad. “In the early ’70s Kannada cinema, when people started making independent films, a lot of them were set outside the city. But in the late ’70s, you start seeing films that were set in Bengaluru. We initially wanted to show those films, but as we explored them, we decided to open it up,” he says.