Eighth Yellow Line trainset for Bengaluru metro reaches depot, testing to begin soon

BENGALURU: All six coaches of an eighth trainset meant for Namma Metro’s Yellow Line reached the Hebbagodi Depot on Monday, marking another step towards enhancing the passenger services on the corridor.

A senior official of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the coaches will first be assembled into a full trainset and then subjected to a series of mandatory tests.

“The train will undergo comprehensive static and dynamic trials, including signalling integration and running for a stipulated minimum number of kilometres. These tests will be conducted during night hours after passenger services are halted for the day,” the official said.

Only after successful completion of these trials will the train be inducted into commercial operations.

On the proposed improvement in train frequency, the official said a decision would be taken once the timetable is finalised. “We will assess whether the additional trainset will be deployed to enhance services during peak hours or non-peak hours. Details on any frequency enhancement will be announced before the train is introduced into passenger service,” the official added.