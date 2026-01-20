ELCITA a public body, comes under RTI Act: Karnataka Information Commission

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Information Commission (KIC) has ruled that the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) is a “public authority” under Section 2(h) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, directing it to furnish information sought under the Act and comply with statutory transparency requirements.

The order was passed in an appeal filed by Ganesh Kumar M against the Public Information Officer (PIO) and First Appellate Authority of ELCITA. The appellant had sought detailed information in February 2025 regarding works undertaken by the authority, tender documents, bidder details, and payment records related to tender processes.

During the hearing, ELCITA argued that it did not fall under the definition of a public authority, citing Supreme Court and High Court judgments related to cooperative societies, contending that it was neither substantially financed nor controlled by the government. The authority maintained that regulatory or supervisory control alone would not bring an institution under the RTI Act.

Rejecting these arguments, the Commission observed that Electronics City was developed by the Karnataka government through KEONICS in 1970, and that ELCITA is a statutory body constituted under Section 364-A of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, through a government notification issued in 2013. The Commission noted that ELCITA performs core civic functions such as providing roads, water supply, sanitation, and crucially, collecting property tax – a function of the government.