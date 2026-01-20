Motherjane’s frontman Suraj Mani on the rock band's new album

Rock music isn’t alien to Bengaluru. In fact, the camaraderie between the genre and the city’s vibe has a story of its own ­– built across many college gigs, underground venues and audiences that grew alongside the sound. Hence for rock band Motherjane, returning to the city felt like homecoming.

Hailing from Kerala, Motherjane’s journey has been one of steady evolution, ever since 1996, amidst many sudden breaks, frontman Suraj Mani recalls. “We were a college cover band that turned original in 2000. The shift towards original music quickly shaped the band’s identity. In 2002, we released our first album Insane Biography.” Mani adds that Rex Vijayan (music composer) later left to join Avial, while Deepu Sashidharan joined the band in 2005, leading to their second album, Maktub, released in 2008. On returning to Bengaluru, Mani comments on the city’s enduring appeal towards rock music.

“One of the best things about Bengaluru has always been the people. It has one of the most cosmopolitan cultures in India, attracting the best audiences – working professionals, artistes, expats.

At the BLR Hubba, the band revisited older material while also introducing their new album. They played classics from albums – Insane Biography and Maktub and presented some new exciting music from their upcoming album Dobareh.According to him, Dobareh, meaning second chances, underpins the band’s current phase. “One of the underexplored concepts in life is our fundamental purpose – to know the self. Most of us play roles that leave us dissatisfied. We yearn for second chances,” he adds.

Throughout their journey, the band’s mixed genre with progressive rock sound – infused with Indian classical elements has never been a calculated fusion. “As any artiste or band allows themselves to be what they really are at heart, their sound and message start to sound truly genuine and honest,” Mani shares.

Despite changing line-ups over the years, the core of Motherjane’s music remains, which he describes as a ‘surprising mix of elements that are both meditative and mosh. It could be that emotional and philosophical charge that attracts Janiacs to it.’

With decades of music behind them, one rule continues to guide the band. “The song is the hero, and all of us collaborate to serve that unstated rule,” Mani concludes.