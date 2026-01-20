MSRUAS and AIU to host two-day conference on entrepreneurship and curriculum innovation

BENGALURU: As part of the centenary celebrations of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the organisation is hosting a two-day conference in collaboration with Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS) for Vice-Chancellors from the South Zone.

The conference, scheduled for 21 and 22 January at RUAS in Bengaluru, will focus on “Promoting Entrepreneurship and Startups in Higher Education Institutions”. It is expected to see participation from 120 Vice-Chancellors representing universities across India.