MSRUAS and AIU to host two-day conference on entrepreneurship and curriculum innovation

BENGALURU: As part of the centenary celebrations of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the organisation is hosting a two-day conference in collaboration with Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS) for Vice-Chancellors from the South Zone.
The conference, scheduled for 21 and 22 January at RUAS in Bengaluru, will focus on “Promoting Entrepreneurship and Startups in Higher Education Institutions”. It is expected to see participation from 120 Vice-Chancellors representing universities across India.
Addressing the media, Dr Kuldeep Kumar Raina, Vice-Chancellor of MSRUAS, said, “It is a matter of great pride for us to host the Vice-Chancellors’ conference. Each Vice-Chancellor and education expert brings valuable insights, which will be beneficial for implementation in the best interests of students.”
Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary of the AIU, added, “The conference will explore sub-themes such as fostering an entrepreneurial mindset in Indian universities, technonationalism, university-industry collaboration for start-up development, and curriculum reforms aimed at equipping students with employable skills. The recommendations arising from this conference will be submitted to the Government of India to support necessary changes in education policies.”